Manchester United women’s manager Mark Skinner and his counterpart at PSV Eindhoven Roeland ten Berge said that their training camp in Malta this week will be the perfect preparation for the second part of the season.

Manchester United Women and PSV Eindhoven will go head-to-head in a friendly match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium this evening (kick-off: 6pm) and both coaches stated that today’s warm-up provided an excellent test for their players.

“We are privileged to be given this opportunity to conduct this training camp here in Malta,” Skinner told the Times of Malta.

“This is a very important camp for us ahead of what is likely to be a very difficult second part of the season. We are currently seven points behind in this season’s title race and we are looking at this camp as a perfect opportunity to re-energise ourselves for the rest of the campaign."

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...