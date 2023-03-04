Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are prepared to “suffer” and “sacrifice” at a hostile Anfield as they seek a win against Liverpool that would keep them on the fringes of the Premier League title race.

Victory on Sunday would keep alive United’s slim hopes of catching leaders Arsenal while defeat would bolster Liverpool’s hopes of a late push for the top four.

“I’m looking forward to it, the ambience, the atmosphere,” said Ten Hag, fresh from winning the League Cup last weekend to end the club’s six-year trophy drought.

