Manchester United’s latest accounts show a 30 per cent increase in revenue for the three months until March 31 this year despite the club’s worst season in the Premier League era.

United’s total revenue for the first three months of 2022 was £152.8 million ($192 million), up 29.2 per cent from £118.3 million compared to the same period last year.

The club earned an additional £34.1 million in matchday revenue in this period, with the coronavirus pandemic having limited matchday revenue to £1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

However, there was an operating loss of £21.8 million for the third quarter, compared to £21.6 million 12 months ago, with broadcast revenue down by 12 per cent to £51.5 million.

United’s net debt was also up to £495.7 million, an 11.8 per cent increase on 12 months ago.

