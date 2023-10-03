Manchester United crashed to a 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday to leave the Red Devils in danger of an early exit from the Champions League.

United have lost their opening two games of a Champions League group for the first time.

New goalkeeper Andre Onana had another night to forget in Europe.

Rasmus Hojlund twice gave United the lead, but Galatasaray fought back to win away from home in the Champions League for the first time in 10 years thanks to goals from Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi.

Onana accepted responsibility after his error allowed Bayern Munich to open the scoring in United’s 4-3 defeat in Germany to start Group A.

