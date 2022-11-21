Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will face trial next year on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, a judge said on Monday.
Greenwood, 21, arrived at court in Manchester, northwest England, wearing a hoodie bearing the slogan “Fumer tue” (Smoking kills in French) with a dark suit.
At a short hearing at the city’s Minshull Street Crown Court, the player spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
