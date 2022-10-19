Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was Wednesday released on bail, days after being charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old forward was also charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and assault at the weekend.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

A bail application was held in private at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at a specified address.

Greenwood, who did not appear for the short hearing, is due to appear in court again on November 21.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

