Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was Monday remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old forward was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing at the beginning of the year Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.

