Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said Thursday he was relishing a “fresh start” under new coach Erik ten Hag, keen to put a forgettable last season behind him.

The England international had a frustrating and disappointing 2021/22 campaign, dropped by Gareth Southgate from the national team amid a form dip at the Old Trafford club.

But he has been working hard over the English summer and, injury free, is on his first full pre-season tour since breaking into the senior Red Devils squad.

“For me, it’s a fresh start and something I’m looking forward to,” he said in Melbourne ahead of their tour game against Melbourne Victory after a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok this week.

“I’m in a good place right now. I’m just looking forward to getting more games under my belt.”

The good place comes is courtesy of a rare, prolonged summer break with no international duty.

