Mason Mount set his sights on winning major trophies with Manchester United after the England midfielder completed his move from Chelsea for a reported fee of £55 million ($70 million) on Wednesday.

Mount agreed a five-year contract with United with the option of a further year, and becomes Erik ten Hag’s first major close-season signing.

The 24-year-old graduated from Chelsea’s youth academy and made 129 Premier League appearances for the Stamford Bridge club, scoring 27 goals.

