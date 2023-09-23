Manchester United face old nemesis Vincent Kompany at Burnley this weekend in desperate need of a Premier League win while Arsenal host in-form Tottenham in a tantalising north London derby.

Struggling Chelsea take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and new-look Liverpool will look to make it five wins in a row against West Ham.

A trip to newly promoted Burnley would not usually strike fear into Manchester United hearts — they have only lost twice against the Clarets since 1968.

But Erik ten Hag’s team are leaking goals, struggling to score and desperately low on confidence.

