Manchester United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce on Friday in a deal worth a reported £4.3 million ($5.3 million).

Bayindir agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club, who have the option of a further 12 month extension.

The 25-year-old will serve as cover for United’s first choice keeper Andre Onana following Dean Henderson’s move to Crystal Palace this week.

