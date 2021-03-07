Manchester United ended Manchester City’s English top-flight record winning streak of 21 games in all competitions with a 2-0 derby win at the Etihad on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes’s early penalty and Luke Shaw’s first Premier League goal for three years moved United back into second place, 11 points adrift of runaway leaders City.

A landmark win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men has almost certainly come too late to reignite the Premier League title race.

