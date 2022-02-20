Manchester United survived blowing another half-time lead to open up a four-point advantage in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League with a thrilling 4-2 win at relegation-threatened Leeds.

Harry Maguire responded to questions over his status as captain of the Red Devils by opening the scoring on 34 minutes before Bruno Fernandes added a second on the stroke of half-time.

Lost leads have been a feature of Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell in charge and United were punished by another slow start to a second half as Rodrigo’s fortunate cross and substitute Raphinha brought Leeds level.

However, United this time bounced back to find a winner when Fred smashed in 20 minutes from time before Anthony Elanga sealed the points late on.

