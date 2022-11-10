Bruno Fernandes sent Manchester United into the League Cup last 16 as the Portugal midfielder punished a howler from Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen in Thursday’s 4-2 win.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in danger of losing to Villa for the second time in a week after trailing twice in the third round tie at Old Trafford.

Beaten 3-1 by Villa in the Premier League last weekend, United fell behind to Ollie Watkins’ second half opener.

Click here for full story.