Manchester United said on Friday the club have “initiated appropriate steps” following an explosive interview by Cristiano Ronaldo that left his future at Old Trafford in doubt.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and took aim at the club’s owners, the Glazer family, during the 90-minute interview aired on TalkTV.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said in a statement.

