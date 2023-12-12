Erik ten Hag insisted his faltering Manchester United team would continue to “think positive” as they prepare for a must-win Champions League match against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory over the German giants is a bare minimum for United if they are to avoid an early exit from Europe’s elite club tournament, having managed just four points to be bottom of Group A.

Not only do United now need to become the first side to beat Bayern in a Champions League group game since September 2017, they also require Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw in the other game if they are to advance.

United manager Ten Hag tried to argue after victory over Chelsea last week that the club’s season has not reached crisis-mode.

