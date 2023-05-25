Manchester United sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League with a 4-1 thrashing of beleaguered Chelsea on Thursday.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on target as the Red Devils moved up to third in the Premier League.

A miserable night summed up Chelsea’s season despite spending over £500 million in the transfer market as they slumped to an eighth defeat in 10 games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

