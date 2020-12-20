Manchester United demolished Leeds 6-2 in the first league meeting between the sides for 16 years to bolster their Premier League title aspirations on Sunday.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as United’s counter-attacking threat tore apart Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking approach to move the Red Devils up to third, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

The much-anticipated clash as a historic rivalry was renewed lacked the fervour of a full Old Trafford in the stands, but more than delivered on the field.

