Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it “doesn’t make sense” for his players to travel for international duty later this month if they have to quarantine on their return and miss games as a result.

Arrivals in Britain from “Red List” countries are subject to 10 days’ hotel confinement.

South American countries and Portugal are among the nations on that list meaning United stars Bruno Fernandes of Portugal and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani could be missing for World Cup qualifiers.

