Visiting Manchester United might seem a nightmare cup draw but for Europa League royalty Sevilla, a trip to hallowed turf like Old Trafford on Thursday provides a welcome break from reality.

The Andalucians, led by Jose Luis Mendilibar — their third coach of the season — have been mired in a relegation scrap in La Liga, but find themselves on more familiar ground in Europe.

Record six-time Europa League champions, Sevilla’s players are more accustomed to battling for silverware than survival, and have shown signs of improvement under Mendilibar.

That give them some hope of overcoming Erik ten Hag’s three-time European Cup winners in the last eight, which would earn redemption with supporters after a year to forget.

