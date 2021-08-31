The summer transfer market is most definitely hotting up and arguably the biggest deal of the lot, on a par with Lionel Messi’s PSG switch, will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left Man United to join Real Madrid.

It’s a transfer that has attracted a great deal of interest ever since it was tentatively, announced late last week. No sooner had the 36-year-old informed Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri that he had no intention of continuing in Turin than he was linked to a move back to the Premier League.

Initially it was assumed he might move to Manchester City, United’s local rivals, but in the end he opted for a two-year deal to return to the club he helped win three league titles and a Champions League crown between 2003 and 2009.

Now there’s a great deal of betting action around what Ronaldo may achieve in his second spell in England. There are many deals to be backed and some free bets UK activity will be undertaken on just what lies in store for the Portuguese international legend. For instance you could look to back United to win their first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left back in 2013.

Alternatively it may be worth considering backing Ronaldo to finish top scorer in the Premier League, albeit he’s missed the first three fixtures of the season and therefore finds himself behind the likes of Romelu Lukaku and teammate Bruno Fernandes, who have already netted and are likely to be in the running.

More specifically you can back Ronaldo to score in both fixtures between United and City, something he’d dearly love to manage. You can even bet on the five time Ballon d’Or winner getting sent off against enemies Liverpool or perhaps scoring an own goal during the campaign.

There is very little Ronaldo hasn’t achieved in his glittering career and one wonders just what he hopes to get out of his return to his former club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope he can make the most of the veteran’s time at United, perhaps securing a trophy or two in the process.

Ronaldo’s time in Italy was considered something of a failure but when you look at his numbers, 101 goals in 134 appearances, you realise that failure is something of a relative concept.

No doubt his return will lead to a marked increase in shirt sales and the Glazers will hope that the re-signing of the club favourite will result in a marketing boost that covers the cost of his salary, said to be the highest in the history of the Premier League.

Manchester United have started the season in solid fashion, thumping Leeds United 5-1 before drawing with Southampton and then edging past Wolves 1-0, with teenager Mason Greenwood scoring in all three matches thus far.

Tottenham lead the pack going into the international break, with the North London side being the only team with a 100 per cent record after three matches.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.