Erik ten Hag has urged his players to create a legacy at Manchester United as the Dutch manager prepares to step out at Wembley for the first time in Sunday’s League Cup final.

United are aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware against Newcastle, who are into the League Cup final for the first time in 47 years.

Ten Hag’s men remain in the hunt for four trophies in his first season in charge.

The Red Devils saw off Barcelona in a blockbuster tie to reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round and sit third in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

