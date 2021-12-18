Manchester United Women will not travel to Malta for their short winter training camp due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the UK, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Last month, this website had reported that the talks between the Malta Tourism Authority and the Women’s Super League side were in an advanced stage and that there was huge optimism about the Red Devils heading over to the Maltese shores.

During their five-day training camp, Manchester United Women were expected to meet Malta’s Birkirkara women in a friendly match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, on January 4.

