The Manchester United women’s team is set to be travel to Malta during the Yuletide period for a short training camp, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Discussions between the Malta Tourism Authority and the English Premier League side are currently at an advanced stage and there is huge optimism that a deal will be reached in the short term.

Sources close to the negotiations said that the plan is that Manchester United women will be travelling to Malta on January 2 and will spend five days training here.

During their stay in Malta, the Manchester United women’s team will also play a friendly match against local champions Birkirkara on January 4 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium. The team will return back to the UK on January 7.

