Manchester United Women’s coach Marc Skinner feels privileged to have the opportunity of coaching his side in today’s international friendly against Birkirkara.

The Red Devils will take on the Maltese women’s champions at the Tony Bezzina Stadium this evening (kick-off: 6pm), in front of what is expected to be a record crowd for a women’s game in Malta.

According to the Malta Football Association’s statistics, the record attendance was 764 when the senior women’s national team hosted Italy during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2020 qualifications at the Centenary Stadium.

“We are looking forward to play here because it is a privilege for us to be part of such an event,” Skinner told a news conference.

“This game will serve as an opportunity to try as many players as possible, keeping every player hungry for opportunities as we want to head to the second part of the season in the best possible way.

