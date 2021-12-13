Manchester United are in talks with the Premier League over the potential postponement of Tuesday’s match at Brentford after the Old Trafford club became the latest top-flight team to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

United halted first-team operations at their Carrington training complex for 24 hours on Monday after several players and staff tested positive for the virus.

Ralf Rangnick’s squad will not travel to London for the match until the outcome of the discussions with the Premier League was known.

Aston Villa and Brighton also revealed positive tests on Monday as the virus threatened to wreak havoc on the fixture list.

