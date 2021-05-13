Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said forcing Manchester United to play three Premier League matches in five days was a “crime” ahead of Thursday’s rearranged fixture between the two sides.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes ahead of his side’s 2-1 home defeat by Leicester on Tuesday, which confirmed Manchester City as champions.

But the result also gave Leicester, now in third, a nine-point advantage over deposed champions Liverpool, who are scrambling to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Klopp’s side, who have two games in hand over Leicester, are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, having played a game fewer.

