Alejandro Garnacho has vowed to come back “stronger than ever” after being ruled out for Manchester United and world champions Argentina due to an injury suffered against Southampton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old forward was withdrawn 17 minutes after stepping off the bench in the second half of United’s 0-0 draw following a challenge by Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

Garnacho, who left Old Trafford on crutches, said on Instagram that he will miss “upcoming games” for United and will not be joining up with Argentina’s squad for friendlies against Panama on March 23 and Curacao three days later.

“It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now,” the Under-20 international wrote on Instagram.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt