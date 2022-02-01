Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill as police were again granted more time to question the 20-year-old.

The player was first arrested on Sunday after Greater Manchester Police were made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

Detectives were given additional time on Monday to question the player, whom they have not formally named as the suspect.

