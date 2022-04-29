Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman.

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which was due to expire on Saturday.

In an update on the investigation, Greater Manchester Police said: “We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

