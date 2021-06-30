Manchester United have agreed to sign England forward Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £72.9 million ($100 million), according to reports on Wednesday.

United have been keen to bring Sancho to Old Trafford since last year and they are finally set to get their man.

After failing to meet Dortmund’s £100 million asking price last year, the Premier League club have been in protracted negotiations since the end of the season in a bid to tie up the transfer.

