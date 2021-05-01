Manchester City could wrap up a third Premier League title in four seasons on Sunday, but Manchester United can keep their local rivals waiting by inflicting further damage on Liverpool’s hopes of a return to the Champions League next season.

City’s 10-point lead with just five games remaining means it is a matter of when, not if, they will collect the second trophy of a potential treble.

Pep Guardiola’s men lifted the League Cup for the fourth consecutive season last weekend before taking a huge step towards the Champions League final with a 2-1 semi-final, first leg win away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta