Manchester United led English football’s tributes to Queen Elizabeth II before their 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while Roma boss Jose Mourinho was in mourning after the monarch’s death on Thursday.

United, West Ham and Arsenal players — the Premier League teams in action in Europe’s second and third tier tournaments — all wore black armbands after the Queen died aged 96 earlier in the day.

There were sombre atmospheres at Old Trafford and the London Stadium, with United and West Ham both holding a minute’s silence prior to kick-off.

West Ham fans sang ‘God save the Queen’ during their 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in the Europa Conference League.

The death of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch was announced after Arsenal had already kicked off at FC Zurich, so the Gunners had a minute’s silence before the start of the second half of their 2-1 Europa League win.

