Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect when his Manchester United side face Leeds in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford after the relegation-threatened club sacked manager Jesse Marsch.

The American was dismissed on Monday following a run of seven league games without a win, with Leeds only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Manchester United’s only defeat in their past 15 matches in all competitions came against English table-toppers Arsenal but before the start of that run they were beaten by Aston Villa in Unai Emery’s first game in charge.

“We have to be aware of that,” Ten Hag said on Tuesday. “When Jesse Marsch was in the lead, it was clear how they play. Now it’s possible they change — it’s also possible they don’t change. I think we only will find out on the pitch tomorrow.

“But then we need good anticipation of that. The difference at that time (against Villa) was when Emery came in they had a week, or maybe even longer, to prepare. And now they have not so much time to prepare.”

