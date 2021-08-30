Cristiano Ronaldo joined up with his Portugal team-mates on Monday ahead of next month’s fixtures after agreeing to re-join Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 36, can break former Iran forward Ali Daei’s international scoring record of 109 with a goal in World Cup qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday and Azerbaijan a week on Tuesday, either side of this weekend’s friendly with Qatar.

On Friday, United announced they had agreed a deal to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from Juventus.

