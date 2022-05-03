Raphael Varane says Manchester United can challenge for trophies next season under new manager Erik ten Hag despite another disappointing campaign for the Premier League giants.

Varane joined United – along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho – after they had finished second in the league and reached the final of the Europa League last season.

But after a bright start to the campaign the club ran aground, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exiting and interim boss Ralf Rangnick struggling to turn things around.

United are almost certain to miss out on Champions League qualification but Varane, who has won multiple trophies with France and Real Madrid, is confident next season will be better.

