Manchester United and Chelsea are among five football clubs taking part in a safe-standing trial from January 1, more than 25 years after standing was banned in Britain, the sports minister announced on Monday.

The other teams whose applications to operate licensed safe-standing areas have been approved are Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham and Championship side Cardiff.

Standing areas in the English top-flight and second-tier Championship were outlawed by legislation passed following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

