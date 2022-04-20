Manchester United chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout have left the club ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Red Devils are reeling from Tuesday’s chastening 4-0 defeat at rivals Liverpool, where the chasm in quality between the clubs was clear from the outset.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match that United needed as many as 10 new players in order to close the gap and a shake-up to the recruitment team was announced on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta