Manchester United edged closer to a return to the Champions League next season with a 2-0 win over Wolves as Southampton were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle remain ahead of United on goal difference in third after being held 2-2 in a pulsating game as Sam Allardyce picked up his first point at Leeds manager.

United have stumbled towards a top-four finish in recent weeks after an exhausting season that will stretch to 62 games.

Erik ten Hag’s men had won just two of their previous eight games from open play in all competitions.

