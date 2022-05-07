Ralf Rangnick apologised after Manchester United’s dismal season hit a new low with a “humiliating” 4-0 defeat against Brighton on Saturday.

United have endured a host of loss in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and this lacklustre loss was among the very worst.

Rangnick’s side were routed by goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard at the Amex Stadium.

After 5-0 and 4-0 defeats against arch rivals Liverpool, a 4-1 loss at Watford that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in November and an FA Cup at home to Championship side Middlesbrough, it seemed impossible for United to fall any further.

But they were so gutless and hopeless on the south-coast that even United’s travelling supporters turned on them.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta