Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday.

The Hammers suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat against United in the Premier League on Sunday when David De Gea saved Mark Noble’s stoppage-time penalty after Jesse Lingard’s late winner.

But David Moyes’ men got a measure of revenge three days later as Manuel Lanzini’s first half goal dumped United out in the third round.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta