Manchester United dropped more valuable points as they drew 1-1 at home to Leicester on Saturday, slipping further off the pace in the battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

The draw at Old Trafford leaves Ralf Rangnik’s misfiring side three points behind the fourth-placed Gunners, who have two games in hand.

United, missing top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo through illness, looked anaemic in attack for most of the first half as they struggled to establish any attacking rhythm.

Bruno Fernandes, who signed a new deal at United this week, was put through by Fred in the 27th minute but the Portuguese playmaker failed to make good contact and Kasper Schmeichel saved with his outstretched left foot.

