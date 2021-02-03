Manchester United equalled the biggest win in Premier League history as they crushed nine-man Southampton 9-0, while Arsenal had two players sent off in their defeat at Wolves on Tuesday.

Rampant United scored four times in the first half after Southampton’s teenage midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz was dismissed in the second minute at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side hit five more after the break, tying them with Leicester’s 9-0 win at Southampton in 2019 and United’s own 9-0 victory against Ipswich in 1995.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s goal opened the floodgates and Marcus Rashford bagged United’s second.

Jan Bednarek’s own goal made it three for the hosts before Edinson Cavani added the fourth.

The goals kept coming as Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay netted before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty after Bednarek was sent off.

Martial and Daniel James scored in stoppage-time to complete an incredible display by United.

“We’ve been waiting for them to show the magic and it was a night for them to go and enjoy it. We’ve not had many times where we could just enjoy the second half,” Solskjaer said.

