Ed Woodward is to step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman at the end of this year, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old former investment banker is believed to have been one of the prime movers behind controversial proposals for a European Super League.

JP Morgan, the bank he worked for when he advised the Glazers over their purchase of Manchester United in 2005, are financing the project.

“I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years,” he said in a statement.

“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year.”

