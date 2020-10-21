Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Wednesday branded the mixed messaging of the UK government “frustrating” as the impact of closed doors games showed in the English giants’ latest financial figures.

United posted a £23 million ($30 million) loss for the financial year to June 30 as revenues fell due to the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of Champions League football.

Matchday revenue fell by nearly 20 percent, but there is likely to be a much steeper fall next year with no return of spectators to stadiums in England in sight.

Restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 have been ramped up in recent weeks with Manchester one of the worst hit areas in England.

However, Woodward pointed to inconsistencies in the government guidelines that are allowing indoor entertainment to continue, while fans are shut out from football stadiums.

