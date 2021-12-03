Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he could not turn down the opportunity to manage one of the “world’s biggest clubs” as the German set his sights on potentially extending his stay in charge beyond this season.

Rangnick has agreed to manage United until the end of the current campaign and is expected to remain at Old Trafford in a consultancy role after that.

The 63-year-old held his first press conference on Friday after watching United’s 3-2 win against Arsenal from the Old Trafford stands the previous evening.

