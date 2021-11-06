Manchester United are relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to show Manchester City what they missed out on when they meet at Old Trafford on Saturday with both sides in need of the points.

Ronaldo continued to dig United out of holes in the Champions League in midweek with a double in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta as he struck late to salvage points for the third time in four European games.

The 36-year-old now has nine goals in 12 games since returning to the club that first made him a household name.

Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up in City blue for Saturday’s game.

