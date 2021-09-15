Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time in showing how valuable he will be to Manchester United but Tuesday’s shock Champions League defeat at the hands of Young Boys in Bern was a reminder that the Old Trafford side have not been a major player at this level for a long time.

Ronaldo got his third goal in two matches since returning to United as the visitors took an early lead at the Wankdorf Stadium, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending-off shortly before the interval was what swung the Group F opener.

Young Boys, the Swiss champions whose most notable performance in the European Cup remains their run to the semi-finals back in 1959, made the most of their extra man as Cameroon’s Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu got a 66th-minute equaliser.

USA forward Jordan Siebatcheu then won it deep in injury time after latching onto Jesse Lingard’s misjudged back-pass.

