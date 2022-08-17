Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, on trial for assaulting and coercively controlling an ex-girlfriend, told a UK court Wednesday that his record of one sending off in a 24-year career showed he was not prone to violence.

Taking the stand at Manchester Crown Court for the second day running, the former United and Wales forward broke down in tears as he described spending a night in the cells as the “worst experience of my life”.

Giggs denies physically assaulting former partner, PR agent Kate Greville, and her sister nearly two years ago.

He also denies controlling Greville during their rocky years-long relationship.

Giggs claims that injuries sustained by Greville were an accidental result of a three-way tussle between her and her sister over a mobile phone.

The former winger admitted he “may have caught her and her sister”, but that his playing career showed he was not violent.

He told the court it was “part and parcel” to be verbally abused and provoked on the pitch.

More details here...