Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United need to show a sharper cutting edge as the interim boss urged Cristiano Ronaldo to end his barren run in front of goal.

United paid the price for poor finishing in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at struggling Burnley and last week’s shock FA Cup defeat against second-tier Middlesbrough.

Despite the presence of Portugal superstar Ronaldo in their attack, United have scored more than once in just three of their nine league matches under Rangnick.

Ronaldo has gone five games without a goal in all competitions and looked unhappy when he left the pitch at full-time after his substitute appearance against Burnley.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta